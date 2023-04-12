Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Stock Forecast 2023: $4.25 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.03 or 8.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.01M. LODE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.58, offering almost -305.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from Comstock Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) trade information

Instantly LODE has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3993 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.76% year-to-date, but still up 18.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE) is 29.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LODE is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $4.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -989.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -989.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25,355.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Comstock Inc. to make $30k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55k and $53k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -43.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.70%.

LODE Dividends

Comstock Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX:LODE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.83% of Comstock Inc. shares, and 4.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.88%. Comstock Inc. stock is held by 41 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.66% of the shares, which is about 1.68 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.54% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.07 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.