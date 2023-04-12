Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.88 million shares of the Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $220.60, and it changed around $5.07 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $116.28B. CAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $266.04, offering almost -20.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $160.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.2% since then. We note from Caterpillar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 million.

Caterpillar Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended CAT as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 3 rated it as Underweight. Caterpillar Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.77 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Instantly CAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 229.49 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.91% year-to-date, but still down -4.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is -2.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $253.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAT is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $345.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.25 percent over the past six months and at a 13.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. to make $16.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.59 billion and $14.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.40%. Caterpillar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.22% per year for the next five years.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.15% of Caterpillar Inc. shares, and 72.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.15%. Caterpillar Inc. stock is held by 2,837 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.43% of the shares, which is about 48.7 million shares worth $11.67 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.70% or 39.78 million shares worth $9.53 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 15.75 million shares worth $2.58 billion, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.97 million shares worth around $1.96 billion, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.