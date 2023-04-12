Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $64.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.14, and it changed around $0.61 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. BFH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.79, offering almost -116.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.86% since then. We note from Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.53K.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BFH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6.96 for the current quarter.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) trade information

Instantly BFH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.67 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.28% year-to-date, but still down -7.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) is -19.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFH is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $64.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) estimates and forecasts

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.55 percent over the past six months and at a 116.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 112.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings Inc. to make $961.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $921 million and $893 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.10%. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -71.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.17% per year for the next five years.

BFH Dividends

Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. shares, and 103.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.92%. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stock is held by 376 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.53% of the shares, which is about 5.78 million shares worth $217.57 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.68% or 4.85 million shares worth $182.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $93.62 million, making up 4.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Shares Fund held roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $58.98 million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.