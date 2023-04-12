BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 3.46 million shares of the BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.71, and it changed around $2.39 or 3.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $161.81B. BHP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.52, offering almost -14.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.18% since then. We note from BHP Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

BHP Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BHP as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. BHP Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

Instantly BHP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.01 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is 4.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

BHP Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.53 percent over the past six months and at a -29.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.30%. BHP Group Limited earnings are expected to increase by 75.50% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.10% per year for the next five years.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.30. It is important to note, however, that the 8.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of BHP Group Limited shares, and 3.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.64%. BHP Group Limited stock is held by 748 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.70% of the shares, which is about 17.84 million shares worth $1.11 billion.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 0.55% or 13.83 million shares worth $858.04 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 7.64 million shares worth $365.53 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $100.08 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.