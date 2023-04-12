Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.08 or 15.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.58M. AMV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $243.99, offering almost -41967.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.97% since then. We note from Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AMV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Instantly AMV has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6177 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.15% year-to-date, but still up 7.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) is -29.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMV is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -503.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -503.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) estimates and forecasts

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.60% of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.55%. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 34523.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.06% or 18681.0 shares worth $60713.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6484.0 shares worth $60690.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.