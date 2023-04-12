Home  »  Technologies   »  Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Surprised Bears...

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) were traded, and its beta was 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.18, and it changed around $6.26 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. ASND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $134.52, offering almost -67.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.2% since then. We note from Ascendis Pharma A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 486.77K.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ASND as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ascendis Pharma A/S is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Instantly ASND has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.51 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.35% year-to-date, but still up 10.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is -24.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASND is forecast to be at a low of $75.48 and a high of $178.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Ascendis Pharma A/S share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.04 percent over the past six months and at a -1.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.10%.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares, and 118.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.27%. Ascendis Pharma A/S stock is held by 256 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $849.68 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 12.11% or 6.92 million shares worth $845.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $137.13 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $118.0 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.

