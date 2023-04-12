ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.51, and it changed around $0.33 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.62B. MT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.90, offering almost -14.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.77% since then. We note from ArcelorMittal S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

ArcelorMittal S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MT as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ArcelorMittal S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) trade information

Instantly MT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.62 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.55% year-to-date, but still up 2.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) is 3.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MT is forecast to be at a low of $27.08 and a high of $52.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) estimates and forecasts

ArcelorMittal S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.86 percent over the past six months and at a -70.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -33.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -86.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -67.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.40%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.90%.

MT Dividends

ArcelorMittal S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.22. It is important to note, however, that the 0.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, and 6.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.40%. ArcelorMittal S.A. stock is held by 236 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.41% of the shares, which is about 12.34 million shares worth $361.85 million.

FMR, LLC, with 0.64% or 5.58 million shares worth $163.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.5 million shares worth $190.45 million, making up 0.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $74.98 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.