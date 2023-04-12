Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.9 million shares of the Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.39, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $598.67M. ALDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.33, offering almost 0.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.29% since then. We note from Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.02K.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALDX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) trade information

Instantly ALDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.81 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is 44.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALDX is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) estimates and forecasts

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 94.57 percent over the past six months and at a -27.36% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%.

ALDX Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.76% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 60.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.76%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 19.38% of the shares, which is about 11.35 million shares worth $79.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.25% or 2.49 million shares worth $17.35 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $8.96 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $5.38 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.