Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 7.66 million shares of the Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.87, and it changed around -$0.34 or -1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.83B. ACI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.69, offering almost -27.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.41% since then. We note from Albertsons Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Albertsons Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended ACI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Albertsons Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Instantly ACI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.24 on Tuesday, 04/11/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is 4.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACI is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Albertsons Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.77 percent over the past six months and at a 6.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Albertsons Companies Inc. to make $23.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.38 billion and $23.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.10%. Albertsons Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 83.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.94% of Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, and 73.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.56%. Albertsons Companies Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 28.34% of the shares, which is about 151.82 million shares worth $3.15 billion.

Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP, with 10.85% or 58.13 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.77 million shares worth $118.47 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $96.32 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.