ZeroFox Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of ZFOX Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 19.18 million shares of the ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.44, and it changed around $0.79 or 48.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $190.87M. ZFOX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.73, offering almost -544.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.66% since then. We note from ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46880.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.09K.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Instantly ZFOX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 48.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.7000 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.96% year-to-date, but still up 67.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is -1.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.07 day(s).

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ZeroFox Holdings Inc. to make $46.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.35% of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares, and 55.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.28%. ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stock is held by 31 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.31% of the shares, which is about 18.09 million shares worth $110.35 million.

Highland Management Partners 9 LLC, with 11.98% or 14.16 million shares worth $70.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $2.87 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.52 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.

