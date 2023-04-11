Why Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.17, and it changed around $6.14 or 10.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $568.59M. KRUS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.60, offering almost -52.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.01% since then. We note from Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 160.48K.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KRUS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) trade information

Instantly KRUS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.98 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) is -5.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $84.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KRUS is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $90.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS) estimates and forecasts

Kura Sushi USA Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.26 percent over the past six months and at a -183.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Kura Sushi USA Inc. to make $54.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.97 million and $42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.50%.

KRUS Dividends

Kura Sushi USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 05 and July 10.

Kura Sushi USA Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.55% of Kura Sushi USA Inc. shares, and 58.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 122.82%. Kura Sushi USA Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Stephens Inc. (Stephens Capital Management) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $58.22 million.

Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with 3.78% or 0.33 million shares worth $21.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $19.91 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $15.72 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.