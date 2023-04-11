Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 26.99 million shares of the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.63, and it changed around $0.73 or 1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.02B. WFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.19, offering almost -29.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.75% since then. We note from Wells Fargo & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.60 million.

Wells Fargo & Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended WFC as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.71 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.44% year-to-date, but still up 3.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is -6.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WFC is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.55 percent over the past six months and at a 50.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to make $19.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.59 billion and $17.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company earnings are expected to increase by -36.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.68% per year for the next five years.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 3.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Company shares, and 74.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.91%. Wells Fargo & Company stock is held by 2,526 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 326.82 million shares worth $13.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.91% or 263.14 million shares worth $10.58 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 113.14 million shares worth $4.55 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 85.98 million shares worth around $3.46 billion, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.