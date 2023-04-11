Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) were traded, and its beta was 3.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.60, and it changed around $1.5 or 3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $888.03M. VTLE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.86, offering almost -138.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $39.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.46% since then. We note from Vital Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 704.39K.

Vital Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VTLE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Vital Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.93 for the current quarter.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) trade information

Instantly VTLE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.22 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.59% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) is 2.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTLE is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $133.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -162.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) estimates and forecasts

Vital Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.68 percent over the past six months and at a -0.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Vital Energy Inc. to make $321.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $470.22 million and $532.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -39.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%. Vital Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 273.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.49% per year for the next five years.

VTLE Dividends

Vital Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.27% of Vital Energy Inc. shares, and 81.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.57%. Vital Energy Inc. stock is held by 255 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 14.39% of the shares, which is about 2.68 million shares worth $137.69 million.

State Street Corporation, with 13.14% or 2.44 million shares worth $125.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $98.7 million, making up 11.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $64.08 million, which represents about 7.41% of the total shares outstanding.