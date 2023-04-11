Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 16.44 million shares of the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.74, and it changed around $0.56 or 1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.80B. UBER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.58, offering almost -18.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.3% since then. We note from Uber Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.41 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 28.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is -1.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Uber Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.76 percent over the past six months and at a 97.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 34 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Uber Technologies Inc. to make $9.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.85 billion and $8.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.40%. Uber Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 97.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.17% per year for the next five years.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares, and 73.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.91%. Uber Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,462 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.22% of the shares, which is about 163.85 million shares worth $4.34 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.54% or 110.54 million shares worth $2.93 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 53.14 million shares worth $1.41 billion, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 26.62 million shares worth around $705.45 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.