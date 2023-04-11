Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.48, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.18B. SNV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.60, offering almost -64.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.14% since then. We note from Synovus Financial Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Synovus Financial Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SNV as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) trade information

Instantly SNV has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.10 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.49% year-to-date, but still down -4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is -17.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNV is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) estimates and forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.04 percent over the past six months and at a -1.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $599.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. to make $603.88 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $497.58 million and $522.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.10%. Synovus Financial Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 1.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

SNV Dividends

Synovus Financial Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 5.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Synovus Financial Corp. shares, and 80.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.84%. Synovus Financial Corp. stock is held by 539 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 10.31% of the shares, which is about 15.0 million shares worth $562.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.13% or 13.29 million shares worth $498.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.49 million shares worth $168.61 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.11 million shares worth around $154.23 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.