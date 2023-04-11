Stock Performance And Outlook Of MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS)

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) were traded, and its beta was 3.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.43, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $435.92M. MVIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.96, offering almost -145.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.05% since then. We note from MicroVision Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

MicroVision Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MVIS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MicroVision Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Instantly MVIS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.80 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.40% year-to-date, but still down -8.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) is 10.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 21.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MVIS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -105.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,707.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MicroVision Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $350k and $314k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -42.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 218.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. MicroVision Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

MVIS Dividends

MicroVision Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and May 01.

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of MicroVision Inc. shares, and 30.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.25%. MicroVision Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.20% of the shares, which is about 11.95 million shares worth $43.13 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.76% or 9.56 million shares worth $34.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 4.6 million shares worth $16.59 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $9.14 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.