SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around $0.39 or 14.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $499.81M. SLGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.38, offering almost -136.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.54% since then. We note from SomaLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

SomaLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.06 on Monday, 04/10/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.30% year-to-date, but still up 20.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is 35.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.61 day(s).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

SomaLogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.65 percent over the past six months and at a 18.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect SomaLogic Inc. to make $19.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.98 million and $14.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.20%.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 28.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.36% of SomaLogic Inc. shares, and 65.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.01%. SomaLogic Inc. stock is held by 193 institutions, with Casdin Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.71% of the shares, which is about 12.6 million shares worth $38.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.47% or 10.27 million shares worth $31.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.98 million shares worth $27.54 million, making up 4.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $12.76 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.