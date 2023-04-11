Shares Of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Could Show A Loss Of -321.94%

In today’s recent session, 2.2 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $820.23M. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.25, offering almost -367.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.65% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.12 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CGC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.90% year-to-date, but still down -8.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -24.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -321.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Canopy Growth Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.45 percent over the past six months and at a -1,225.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Canopy Growth Corporation to make $76.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $83.83 million and $82.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.90%.

Canopy Growth Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -684.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.73% per year for the next five years.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 25 and May 29.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.79% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 14.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.26%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 433 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.22% of the shares, which is about 10.96 million shares worth $29.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.07% or 10.23 million shares worth $27.94 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.96 million shares worth $29.93 million, making up 2.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 4.02 million shares worth around $14.98 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.