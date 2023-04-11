Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.67 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.38, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.39B. ROIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -35.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.85% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ROIV as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

The rise to weekly highs of 7.49 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. We can see from the shorts that 12.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROIV is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.91 percent over the past six months and at a -41.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. to make $19.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.34 million and $9.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 106.50%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 26 and June 30.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.41% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 50.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.32%. Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 121 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.37% of the shares, which is about 129.39 million shares worth $416.65 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 14.11% or 99.38 million shares worth $319.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 7.03 million shares worth $37.69 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 5.96 million shares worth around $31.93 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.