Risk-Takers Will Like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.43, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.56B. NCLH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.11, offering almost -72.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.23% since then. We note from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.60 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended NCLH as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.56 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is -4.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.11 percent over the past six months and at a 115.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 644.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. to make $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $487.44 million and $521.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 208.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 233.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.48% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, and 62.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.89%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 700 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.25% of the shares, which is about 47.48 million shares worth $581.1 million.

Capital International Investors, with 8.10% or 34.19 million shares worth $418.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14.18 million shares worth $173.54 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.6 million shares worth around $143.09 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.