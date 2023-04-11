Home  »  Company   »  ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO): Stock Fore...

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -73.56%

In today’s recent session, 2.09 million shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.67M. RETO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.32, offering almost -371.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 109.52K.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.63% year-to-date, but still down -22.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is -35.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 58300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.84% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares, and 0.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.02%. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.05% or 22427.0 shares worth $9419.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 22427.0 shares worth $9307.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.

