ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.84, and it changed around $0.13 or 1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $912.34M. PUMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.92, offering almost -115.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.58% since then. We note from ProPetro Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PUMP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

Instantly PUMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.13 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.40% year-to-date, but still up 9.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is -12.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PUMP is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -142.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

ProPetro Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.13 percent over the past six months and at a 10,850.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 327.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 126.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $409.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. to make $435.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $282.68 million and $315.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.30%. ProPetro Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 103.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -10.90% per year for the next five years.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.58% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares, and 91.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.91%. ProPetro Holding Corp. stock is held by 309 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.58% of the shares, which is about 17.85 million shares worth $143.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.63% or 11.03 million shares worth $88.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.13 million shares worth $73.96 million, making up 6.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $30.03 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.