Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around -$2.66 or -40.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.53M. IPDN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.77, offering almost -96.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 76.71% since then. We note from Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 113.66K.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -40.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.91 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.82% year-to-date, but still down -15.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is 51.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPDN is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $72.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1722.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1722.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.74% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.84%. Professional Diversity Network Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 39163.0 shares worth $81067.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.19% or 19837.0 shares worth $41062.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 36924.0 shares worth $57232.0, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 16344.0 shares worth around $29746.0, which represents about 0.16% of the total shares outstanding.