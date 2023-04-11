Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 28.89 million shares of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.39, and it changed around $0.3 or 3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.39B. PLTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.34, offering almost -59.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.39% since then. We note from Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 41.08 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PLTR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.65 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 9.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 139.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLTR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Palantir Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.94 percent over the past six months and at a 233.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $502.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Palantir Technologies Inc. to make $520 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $432.87 million and $446.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.50%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 69.49% per year for the next five years.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.33% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, and 34.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.94%. Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,040 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 157.49 million shares worth $1.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.63% or 91.72 million shares worth $745.67 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 49.78 million shares worth $404.69 million, making up 2.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 38.12 million shares worth around $309.9 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.