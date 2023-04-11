OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 27.59 million shares of the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.15 or 13.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.98M. ONCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.18, offering almost -1961.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.73% since then. We note from OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Instantly ONCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.40% year-to-date, but still down -50.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) is -38.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONCS is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8561.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8561.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.40%.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 11.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.97% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares, and 5.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.79%. OncoSec Medical Incorporated stock is held by 18 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 25187.0 shares worth $42314.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.81% or 24179.0 shares worth $40620.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 19159.0 shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13025.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.