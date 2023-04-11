Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Shares Might Go Down -94.83% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around -$0.12 or -11.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $613.78M. NUTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.27, offering almost -1649.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.24% since then. We note from Nutex Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.30% year-to-date, but still down -8.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is -33.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Nutex Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.83 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nutex Health Inc. to make $63.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.90%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.48% of Nutex Health Inc. shares, and 1.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.98%. Nutex Health Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 1.64 million shares worth $2.46 million.

Creative Planning, with 0.13% or 0.82 million shares worth $1.23 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.32 million shares worth $10.11 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $3.92 million, which represents about 0.32% of the total shares outstanding.