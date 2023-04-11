Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 10.0 million shares of the Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.52, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.18B. NU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.69, offering almost -70.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.88% since then. We note from Nu Holdings Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.78 million.

Nu Holdings Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended NU as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.70 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.06% year-to-date, but still down -5.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is -4.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 83.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NU is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -176.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Nu Holdings Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.62 percent over the past six months and at a 250.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 171.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Nu Holdings Ltd. to make $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $635.9 million and $877.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 131.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.70%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 14.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.84% of Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, and 67.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.56%. Nu Holdings Ltd. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.79% of the shares, which is about 546.38 million shares worth $2.4 billion.

Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with 12.01% or 415.54 million shares worth $1.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 44.37 million shares worth $197.46 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund held roughly 40.74 million shares worth around $203.71 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.