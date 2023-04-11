Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10B. NTCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.01, offering almost -167.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.6% since then. We note from Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.31K.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NTCO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.70% year-to-date, but still down -13.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is -22.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTCO is forecast to be at a low of $4.34 and a high of $9.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.24 percent over the past six months and at a 96.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.58 billion and $1.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 95.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.13% per year for the next five years.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, and 6.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.19%. Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.30% of the shares, which is about 22.8 million shares worth $124.48 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with 1.75% or 12.12 million shares worth $66.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held roughly 49497.0 shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.