Home  »  Business   »  Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives ...

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10B. NTCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.01, offering almost -167.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.6% since then. We note from Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 975.31K.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NTCO as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.85 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.70% year-to-date, but still down -13.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is -22.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTCO is forecast to be at a low of $4.34 and a high of $9.48. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -111.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.24 percent over the past six months and at a 96.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.64 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.58 billion and $1.77 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 95.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.13% per year for the next five years.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, and 6.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.19%. Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock is held by 107 institutions, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.30% of the shares, which is about 22.8 million shares worth $124.48 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with 1.75% or 12.12 million shares worth $66.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.58 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held roughly 49497.0 shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.