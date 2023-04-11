Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.9 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.55, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $645.71M. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -46.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.22% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.93 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.87% year-to-date, but still down -11.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is -17.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -292.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.60%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 10.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.90% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 29.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.55%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.93% of the shares, which is about 10.48 million shares worth $24.1 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 3.73% or 7.92 million shares worth $18.21 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.91 million shares worth $11.28 million, making up 1.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 2.25 million shares worth around $5.18 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.