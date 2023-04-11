Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 6.42 million shares of the Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around $0.02 or 20.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.51M. MINM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.76, offering almost -533.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Minim Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Minim Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MINM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Minim Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) trade information

Instantly MINM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1800 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.59% year-to-date, but still up 39.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) is -9.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MINM is forecast to be at a low of $0.35 and a high of $0.35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -191.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -191.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minim Inc. (MINM) estimates and forecasts

Minim Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.16 percent over the past six months and at a 58.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Minim Inc. to make $11.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.3 million and $12.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.50%.

MINM Dividends

Minim Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29.

Minim Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.23% of Minim Inc. shares, and 5.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.26%. Minim Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.39% of the shares, which is about 1.57 million shares worth $0.29 million.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., with 4.39% or 1.57 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.77 million shares worth $0.16 million, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 14155.0 shares worth around $2295.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.