Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN): Decline Of -380.77% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.16, and it changed around -$0.32 or -7.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $429.35M. MRSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.34, offering almost -100.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.58% since then. We note from Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Instantly MRSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.49 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.01% year-to-date, but still up 1.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is -20.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRSN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -380.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.16 percent over the past six months and at a 9.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc. to make $9.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.04 million and $4.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 798.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 120.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.10%.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 98.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.04%. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 224 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 9.01 million shares worth $60.92 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 8.68% or 8.66 million shares worth $58.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.99 million shares worth $23.38 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $17.83 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.