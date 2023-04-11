Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.67 million shares of the Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) have been traded, and its beta is 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.48, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.99B. M at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.30, offering almost -47.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.29% since then. We note from Macy’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.

Macy’s Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended M as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Macy’s Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Instantly M has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.09 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.51% year-to-date, but still down -1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is -5.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that M is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Macy’s Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.96 percent over the past six months and at a -15.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -22.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -35.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Macy’s Inc. to make $5.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.66 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.50%. Macy’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -8.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -7.75% per year for the next five years.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 24 and May 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 3.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Macy’s Inc. shares, and 85.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.18%. Macy’s Inc. stock is held by 607 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 29.34 million shares worth $536.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.61% or 26.18 million shares worth $478.41 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.37 million shares worth $152.88 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.03 million shares worth around $146.66 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.