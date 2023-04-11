Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.65, and it changed around $0.31 or 5.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. LICY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.49, offering almost -50.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.71% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LICY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.72 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.70% year-to-date, but still up 0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 6.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LICY is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.53 percent over the past six months and at a -174.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 436.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. to make $15.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.84 million and $8.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 100.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 75.90%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.00% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, and 46.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.84%. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock is held by 224 institutions, with Covalis Capital LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.35% of the shares, which is about 11.21 million shares worth $63.35 million.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with 4.38% or 7.73 million shares worth $43.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.12 million shares worth $17.63 million, making up 1.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $11.44 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.