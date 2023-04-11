Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.17 million shares of the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.45, and it changed around $0.82 or 3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.91B. LI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.49, offering almost -69.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.79% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.96 million.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.67 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.85% year-to-date, but still up 0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is 14.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.23 day(s).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Li Auto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.94 percent over the past six months and at a 1,300.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 106.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Li Auto Inc. to make $3.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.33 billion and $1.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 172.50%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 27.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.76%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 421 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.26% of the shares, which is about 28.2 million shares worth $648.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.29% or 19.78 million shares worth $455.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.99 million shares worth $95.2 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 6.81 million shares worth around $92.79 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.