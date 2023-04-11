Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA).

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $262.84M. ATRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.46, offering almost -246.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.56% since then. We note from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ATRA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.56 for the current quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.77% year-to-date, but still down -5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -12.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATRA is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1731.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.69 percent over the past six months and at a 20.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -472.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. to make $6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.31 million and $51.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 274.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -88.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 08.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.79% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, and 106.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.44%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 231 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 9.39% of the shares, which is about 8.91 million shares worth $33.69 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 8.73% or 8.28 million shares worth $31.31 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $15.79 million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $9.26 million, which represents about 2.58% of the total shares outstanding.