Let’s Talk About How Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.34, and it changed around -$0.4 or -5.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. DADA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.59, offering almost -112.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.4% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.31% year-to-date, but still down -13.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is -17.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Dada Nexus Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.93 percent over the past six months and at a 123.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $381.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Dada Nexus Limited to make $443.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $281.41 million and $316.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.70%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.95% of Dada Nexus Limited shares, and 22.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.26%. Dada Nexus Limited stock is held by 135 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.77% of the shares, which is about 9.63 million shares worth $67.09 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 2.79% or 7.12 million shares worth $49.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 3.42 million shares worth $10.57 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $13.09 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.