Let’s Talk About How Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around $0.61 or 17.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.56M. CGNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.39, offering almost -108.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.54% since then. We note from Cognyte Software Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 321.75K.

Cognyte Software Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CGNT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cognyte Software Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Instantly CGNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.18 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.21% year-to-date, but still up 25.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is 17.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -34.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGNT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 25.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -212.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -35.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cognyte Software Ltd. to make $68.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $125.31 million and $86.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -46.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.00%.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 11.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.12% of Cognyte Software Ltd. shares, and 66.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.33%. Cognyte Software Ltd. stock is held by 132 institutions, with Edenbrook Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 10.03% of the shares, which is about 6.77 million shares worth $21.06 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 6.49% or 4.38 million shares worth $13.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $5.71 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $6.55 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.