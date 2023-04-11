Let’s Talk About How Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.16M. CISO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.00, offering almost -3746.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.18 million.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Instantly CISO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3300 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.79% year-to-date, but still down -22.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is -52.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation to make $14.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.36% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares, and 5.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.39%. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stock is held by 68 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $6.56 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.71% or 0.83 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $2.41 million, making up 0.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.