Let’s Get Started On The MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFW) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.4 million shares of the MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around $0.14 or 18.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.26B. LIFW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -1244.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from MSP Recovery Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.56K.

MSP Recovery Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LIFW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MSP Recovery Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) trade information

Instantly LIFW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Monday, 04/10/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -8.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.94% year-to-date, but still up 8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) is -14.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 25.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIFW is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -244.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -244.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MSP Recovery Inc. (LIFW) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $303.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect MSP Recovery Inc. to make $390.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

LIFW Dividends

MSP Recovery Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 136.27% of MSP Recovery Inc. shares, and 15.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -43.09%. MSP Recovery Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.27% of the shares, which is about 0.96 million shares worth $1.54 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc., with 0.85% or 0.64 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 92665.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.

