Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.94 or -34.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.69M. KAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1478.00, offering almost -84357.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.14% since then. We note from Kalera Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 758.31K.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

Instantly KAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -34.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.45 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 49.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.96% year-to-date, but still down -57.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) is -55.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KAL is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.87% of Kalera Public Limited Company shares, and 85.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.19%. Kalera Public Limited Company stock is held by 8 institutions, with IFP Advisors, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 74.04% of the shares, which is about 0.68 million shares worth $4.97 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.84% or 16927.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 95783.0 shares worth $1.44 million, making up 10.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 33265.0 shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.