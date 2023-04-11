Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 46.71 million shares of the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.68 or 93.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.88M. JFBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -134.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.06% since then. We note from Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 389.90K.

Instantly JFBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 93.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.55% year-to-date, but still up 80.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) is 1.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.36% of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares, and 4.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.22%. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd stock is held by 4 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.3 million.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 0.33% or 24038.0 shares worth $24518.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.