Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.51 million shares of the Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.90M. JAGX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.88, offering almost -8423.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.45% since then. We note from Jaguar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended JAGX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6699 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -91.49% year-to-date, but still down -5.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -52.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JAGX is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27172.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27172.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Jaguar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -95.52 percent over the past six months and at a 54.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 175.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc. to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 48.60%.

Jaguar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 59.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares, and 0.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.57%. Jaguar Health Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 20568.0 shares worth $0.13 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.10% or 13363.0 shares worth $87093.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14370.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.