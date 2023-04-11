It’s Easy To Bet On Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around -$0.27 or -8.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $404.97M. ERAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.74, offering almost -293.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.93% since then. We note from Erasca Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Instantly ERAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.16 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.54% year-to-date, but still down -9.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) is -9.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.48 day(s).

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Erasca Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.63 percent over the past six months and at a -24.35% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.73% of Erasca Inc. shares, and 65.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.83%. Erasca Inc. stock is held by 164 institutions, with Arch Venture Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.34% of the shares, which is about 11.06 million shares worth $47.65 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, with 7.18% or 10.81 million shares worth $46.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.74 million shares worth $11.81 million, making up 2.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $14.28 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.