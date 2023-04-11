Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 30.52 million shares of the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.52, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.73B. INTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.90, offering almost -50.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.38% since then. We note from Intel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.77 million.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Instantly INTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.84 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is 23.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Intel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.65 percent over the past six months and at a -70.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -117.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -93.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Intel Corporation to make $11.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.35 billion and $15.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.90%.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Intel Corporation shares, and 63.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.55%. Intel Corporation stock is held by 3,200 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.87% of the shares, which is about 367.01 million shares worth $9.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.07% or 333.9 million shares worth $8.82 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 122.5 million shares worth $3.16 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 93.08 million shares worth around $2.4 billion, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.