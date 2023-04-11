Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 46.01 million shares of the Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.54, and it changed around $2.08 or 142.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.01M. LUCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -97.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80.23% since then. We note from Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38320.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

Instantly LUCY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 142.46% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.4500 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 158.39% year-to-date, but still up 116.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) is 108.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

LUCY Dividends

Innovative Eyewear Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 67.25% of Innovative Eyewear Inc. shares, and 1.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.30%. Innovative Eyewear Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 75000.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.40% or 31062.0 shares worth $42554.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.