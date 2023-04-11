If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 4.22 million shares of the CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.18, and it changed around $6.32 or 9.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.10B. KMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.24, offering almost -47.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.82% since then. We note from CarMax Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

Instantly KMX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.42 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.55% year-to-date, but still up 11.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is 13.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.79 day(s).

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

CarMax Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.85 percent over the past six months and at a -58.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -75.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect CarMax Inc. to make $7.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.69 billion and $9.31 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%. CarMax Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.50% per year for the next five years.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 11.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of CarMax Inc. shares, and 110.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.04%. CarMax Inc. stock is held by 926 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.28% of the shares, which is about 17.82 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Principal Financial Group, Inc., with 6.61% or 10.44 million shares worth $741.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 6.67 million shares worth $473.81 million, making up 4.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund held roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $364.08 million, which represents about 3.24% of the total shares outstanding.