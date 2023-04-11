Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) Shares Might Go Down -35.98% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.64, and it changed around $1.14 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92B. HRMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.08, offering almost -96.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.78% since then. We note from Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 942.98K.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) trade information

Instantly HRMY has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.56 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.58% year-to-date, but still down -3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) is -25.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.11 day(s).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.25 percent over the past six months and at a -20.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $127.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. to make $116.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.21 million and $85.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.20%.

HRMY Dividends

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.73% of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.54%. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. stock is held by 327 institutions, with Valor Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 18.91% of the shares, which is about 11.22 million shares worth $496.85 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.47% or 5.62 million shares worth $248.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.2 million shares worth $121.42 million, making up 3.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $109.17 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.