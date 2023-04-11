Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.90, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $315.30M. GTE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -138.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 9.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.97, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTE is forecast to be at a low of $1.11 and a high of $3.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -312.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $734.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.10%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.51% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, and 37.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.96%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 22.53 million shares worth $22.31 million.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 4.82% or 17.78 million shares worth $21.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 4.78 million shares worth $6.45 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held roughly 2.21 million shares worth around $2.98 million, which represents about 0.60% of the total shares outstanding.