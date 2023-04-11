Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 2.36 million shares of the Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.33 or 6.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.31B. GGB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -22.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.29% since then. We note from Gerdau S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.97 million.

Gerdau S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GGB as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gerdau S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Instantly GGB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.18 on Monday, 04/10/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.20% year-to-date, but still up 3.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) is 4.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GGB is forecast to be at a low of $5.36 and a high of $8.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Gerdau S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.58 percent over the past six months and at a -27.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -32.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 102.30%. Gerdau S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -26.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.46% per year for the next five years.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.79 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.67. It is important to note, however, that the 13.79% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gerdau S.A. shares, and 27.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.06%. Gerdau S.A. stock is held by 299 institutions, with Capital International Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 8.17 million shares worth $43.11 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 0.24% or 2.75 million shares worth $14.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 39.28 million shares worth $207.24 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 33.93 million shares worth around $179.03 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.