Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.40, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. DO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.30, offering almost -16.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.65% since then. We note from Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Instantly DO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.62% year-to-date, but still down -5.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is -3.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.46 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $232.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. to make $230.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.50%.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 28.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.68% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares, and 94.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.00%. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 8.98 million shares worth $93.43 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.81% or 7.92 million shares worth $52.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American High-Income Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $32.32 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.03 million shares worth around $20.09 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.